Wolverhampton (Union)

The horse stables of Shadwell dominated the top three in the 1400-meter Al Wathba Stallion Cup race, which took place yesterday at Wolverhampton Racecourse, with a prize of (4000) pounds sterling, sponsored by the Mansour Bin Zayed International Racing Festival. The festival is held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, with the aim of encouraging owners and breeders to breed and acquire purebred Arabian horses, which have a broad base and great interest in Europe.

“Farasah” of the Stables of Shadwell, led by knight Mark Greihan, was crowned champion of the race after a break of excitement and suspense, surpassing her runner-up and her “Dana” stable companion led by Danielle Muskett, both under the supervision of coach James Owen. The race that was held on the sand track participated in the race (10) horses aged three years and over, and the race was strong, especially in the depth of the rectum, when the first candidate, “Al-Dana”, came forward, but “Farasa” did not leave much room for her to snatch the title.

“Farasah”, descended from the descendants of “Mohab” and the mare “Rania de Croat”, managed to score a time of 1:40:56 minutes, while “Al Samsam” came in third place with a difference of 6.5 length, “Al Samsam” led by knight Ryan Tate, and under the supervision of coach Philip Collington. On the other hand, “Apis” of Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, under the leadership of Olivier Pellier, won the Mansour Bin Zayed International Races Festival Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses “Brie Dorman” for the third category at Laetste du Bosch, France.

The race, whose prize money is 20,000 euros (9) horses at the age of four years only, participated in the race for a distance of 1900 meters, and “Apis” was better than “Mounir de Soleil” by Abdullah Fahad Al-Attiyah, and led by Julian Ojj. The hero scored a time of 2:08:20 minutes, while “Hugar de Lardus” came to Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, Jerome Capri’s leadership, and all the first three horses under the supervision of coach Thomas Forsy.

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the National Archives, the main partner, the official partner Etisalat, the strategic partner for National Feed, and Emirates Airlines, the official carrier, as well as the sponsors of Al Masoud Nissan, Areej Al Princesses, Amir bin Youssef Travel, Yas Channel, and the General Women’s Union. The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Viola Company, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.