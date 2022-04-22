The 38-year-old was the first woman to officiate a Ligue 1 match in 2019. She also officiated the European Super Cup that year as well as the Champions League match in 2020.

“Her selection is a reward for her work and performance. She was chosen well and deservedly,” Pascal Garibian, technical director of the French Football Federation’s referees committee, said in a statement.

Nantes will meet Nice in the final at the Stade de France Internationale in Paris on May 7.