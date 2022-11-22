Doha (Reuters)

French Stephanie Frappar became the first woman to participate in managing a match in the FIFA World Cup for men after she was chosen as a fourth referee in the Group C match today, Tuesday, between Mexico and Poland. They work as an assistant referee in the global event hosted by Qatar.

Frappar was also the first woman to officiate a men’s Champions League match in 2020.

The 38-year-old Frappar has also managed matches in the French first division and the European League.