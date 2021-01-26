The dry spell for the airport operator Fraport is far from over: The number of passengers at Frankfurt Airport fell drastically in 2020 due to the corona pandemic. From Sonja Funke

Compared to the record year 2019, it fell by 73.4 percent to 18.8 million passengers. “The number of passengers in Frankfurt was at the level last seen in 1984,” said Fraport boss Stefan Schulte. The freight business fell by 8.3 percent to just under two million tons. Schulte remains cautious about the outlook, but hopes that the travel restrictions due to the vaccinations that have started will be gradually relaxed from spring and that the number of passengers will rise significantly in the second half of the year.

“We expect that we will exceed the passenger volume of 2020 in Frankfurt, but will still only be around 35 to 45 percent of the previous high of 2019,” he said. It is “another difficult year” ahead. Meanwhile, politicians are discussing further tightening of the corona restrictions, Chancellery chief Helge Braun even considers an “effort” to be necessary until the summer. The uncertainties are still too great to join Fraport. SF



Our recommendation: observe.

Source: BÖRSEONLINE