Ms. van Almsick, running has gained many new fans in the corona pandemic – swimming was hardly possible due to closed pools. How big is the damage that has resulted from it?

It’s immense. Many still turn a blind eye to it because there are more important things at the moment: school, training, livelihood. But the effects on swimming are devastating. I assume that we have a lost generation of children who don’t even learn to swim. Not to mention older people who keep fit and healthy in the water. The element of water was totally underestimated in times of the pandemic. One could have reacted differently. Many swimming pools are aware of the situation and have developed good hygiene concepts. But in Germany, when everything is closed, the bathrooms are also closed. You don’t really think about whether there should be an exception for one sport or another, for one or the other group of people. How can you make up for that? When a five or six year old child wants to take a swimming course today, there are immensely long waiting lists. Even before the pandemic, many children no longer had the opportunity to learn to swim because there was a lack of water and many baths were closed. Now it is definitely no longer possible. That is worrying.