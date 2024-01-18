Franziska van Almsick and Thomas Berlemann, the leadership duo of Sporthilfe, talk in an interview about the importance of the Olympics for society, a lack of appreciation and what makes success more predictable.

“We are not down”: Franziska van Almsick won four silver and six bronze medals at the Olympic Games as a swimmer. Today she is a member of the supervisory board of Deutsche Sporthilfe. Image: Picture Alliance

Do we need the Olympic Games in Germany?

Franziska van Almsick: Absolutely. We've talked a lot in recent years about the sport and the problems it has. But nothing actually happened. Now it's time for a change. A bid for the Olympic Games, especially a successful one, would mean a jolt for sport and also have an impact on society. I am convinced that the Olympics have relevance for society as a whole if important issues such as sustainability are implemented well. Not many countries can afford that anymore. Germany can do it. We should take responsibility.