The mask is always there. Disinfectant too, and if possible, Franziska Preuss prefers to spend her time alone. Well, not really ratherThe Bavarian is sociable – but the German biathlete has noticed over the years: every other person carries a potential risk of her health. So in the evening she is sitting after her greatest success-the World Cup title in the persecution-with mouth-nose protection in the middle of the German team. When the sparkling wine is served, air is allowed to face. Preuss is important to take responsibility for yourself. Even now, at the goal of your dreams.

Such days like those that the 30-year-old in Lenzerheide is currently experiencing, you cannot put on as a athlete. Prussia has already won four medals in five races before the final weekend, more than any other athlete, every other athlete in Switzerland. When she hears that, she has to shake herself: “This is incredible.” And with a view to her career and measures that she meets her sport, you could come to the conclusion: Franziska Preuss has also set up this success.

Biathlon World Cup :The load of ten years thrown off the shoulders Franziska Preuß fills the great expectations with silver in the sprint in the first single race of the biathlon World Cup. About one that had to lose a lot to win.

The leader in the World Cup in the World Cup is the best example that talent and training are not always enough to get to the top that sometimes patience and research. Her name was one who was already floating around the coaches when Magdalena Neuner ended her career in March 2012. Shortly before, Preuss won three gold and silver at the Olympic Youth Winter Games, and Frank Ullrich, then young head coaches of the biathletes, gave an outlook: “Such success and experience motivate young people for their entire life. “

Not losing belief in itself was the greater challenge than all the training. Together with the six months older Laura Dahlmeier, Preuss won in 2015 at the World Cup in Kontiahi Staffelgold, silver in the mass start – but then Dahlmeier became the Biathlon overflower. She became seven-time world champion and double Olympic champion, Prussia slipped into the role of the pitch bird. Sometimes she cut herself in the avocado, sometimes she suffered a hairline tear in her coccyx or bent on the stairs. Above all, Preuss was susceptible to infections. She was the eternal sick. Those who missed the world championships and had to stop seasonal because the strength was not enough. The about which everyone said: if she just stayed healthy, she would be one for the top. This gnawed at the self -confidence, and sometimes the nerves at the shooting range failed.

Even as a teenager, Franziska Preuss was on the road as a medium -distance runner in athletics

Even after Dahlmeier’s resignation in 2019, when Denise Herrmann-Wick got German medals from cross-country skiing on biathlon, Preuss often only remained the role as an observer of successes that she would have liked to celebrate. The fact that another was the number one in the German team was “never a big topic”, says Preuss today: “I just had my own stories and challenges.” For a long time she tortured the uncertainty what she can do to stay healthy. A “doctoralally” followed, several operations on the sinuses. Preuss has finally been going well again since the last spring.

“I have never seen someone going better,” said sports director Felix Bitterling to Prussia ‘World Cup Triumph in Lenzerheide. 20 hits and over 30 seconds ahead of the finish were actually a demonstration of power. In contrast to Dahlmeier and Herrmann-Wick, Preuss did not stand on skis as a child. Even as a teenager, she was traveling as a medium -distance runner in athletics. For her 15th birthday, she received a trial training session from her father in Fritz Fischer’s young camp in Ruhpolding, which was more fun after all. “It was striking that she was able to implement instructions very quickly in training,” says her then youth coach Tobias Reiter.

Prussia does not turn big commercials like some predecessors, she lives in her sport every day. And above all, she doesn’t leave anything to chance today, trusts her own way. Last summer she trained largely alone and far from the other German biathletes. She drove to the World Cup location Lenzerheide, familiarized herself with the stadium and the start of the shooting range, noted her findings. And she also completed her units in Antholz-the upcoming Olympic venue. Insolation is just as much a part of Preuss in the private environment as in athletic: For years, she has been refraining from contacts in the larger family in Christmas for years so as not to risk anything. In Lenzerheide she is the only German athlete to have a single room while the other four share a room. “Last year we had the situation that one or the other was the virus in the team and made the round. I wanted to avoid that, ”says Preuss.

One of the most beautiful moments in their sport was the relay profit in 2015 in Contiolahti, said Preuss most recently in a video with a sponsorHer triumph from Lenzerheide was still far away. “We were all so young, nobody expected anything from us.” And then you noticed how much pressure she felt to finally develop her potential. After the persecution gold in Switzerland, all tension fell away. Her mother was at the finish line, the tears ran. A few looks, no words necessary.