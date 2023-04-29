EBerlin’s new Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) was only elected in the third ballot on Thursday – it could hardly have been more obvious how much mistrust there is already in the coalition. And how much lust for revenge. Because while the CDU and SPD were still blaming each other for the lack of votes in the first two ballots, most observers were already aware of the reason for so many dissenters, at least in the case of the SPD: the sincere desire to write a lesson miss. Main addressee: Franziska Giffey.

Oliver Georgi Editor in the politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

There was a time when that name sounded like a promise to social democrats. For a long time, Giffey was one of the few who were still believed to have a future in the SPD. That’s over, now for many Berlin comrades her name is more of a synonym for everything that can go wrong in her party. The fact that Giffey smiled away all criticism after her election defeat and, of all things, helped the CDU back into the Red City Hall instead of continuing the red-green-red coalition as governing mayor, upsets many, especially on the left wing.

Others think Giffey should have resigned and the SPD should have gone into opposition instead of being the stirrup of the CDU. “The mood in the party is dramatically bad,” admits a prominent opponent of Giffey, “it’s a ticking time bomb.” Even if they speak differently in public, many Berlin comrades secretly consider it very questionable that a governing mayor is not re-elected, does not draw any personal consequences and then, under her adversary, becomes a Senator for Economic Affairs. “Actually, that’s not acceptable,” says a left-wing SPD woman.

The party is divided like never before

The Berlin SPD has never been easy, but now it is more divided than ever before. One, the more pragmatic half, is forced to come to terms with the grand coalition because they consider the opposition, to paraphrase Franz Müntefering, to be rubbish. The other, the more ideological half, sees the alliance with the CDU as a betrayal, which they do not want to forgive Giffey and their co-chairman Raed Saleh. Even the coalition agreement was approved by a very narrow majority in a membership decision. “This coalition is built on feet of clay,” says a Groko critic. “At some point there will be a bang.”







When and how it should bang, there are different ideas circulating in the camp of the Giffey opponents, where the Berlin Jusos in particular are fueling the trench warfare. A widespread one is: If she doesn’t want to draw any other consequences from the election defeat, Giffey should at least resign from the SPD state presidency together with Raed Saleh or not run again in 2024 – if only to show a sign of humility.

The fact that the SPD has been governing with “continuous loss of votes” for years can no longer remain without consequences, Sawsan Chebli, former State Secretary for Giffey’s predecessor Michael Müller, told the “Spiegel” last week. The “necessary reconstruction of the SPD” cannot be done “as a part-time job”, so Giffey and Saleh now have to “concentrate fully on government policy”. Otherwise, Chebli warned, many SPD members could turn their backs on the party.