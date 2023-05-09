Since its inception, Formula E has always divided the general motorsport public, partly skeptical of a category which, in addition to being the first to offer electric technology applied to racing, has also deliberately departed from traditional formats. And yet, nowadays it is precisely in Formula E that it is possible to find one of the founding historical elements of motor sports: racing as a technological training ground for mass production. It is no coincidence that the possibility of combining media coverage and technological experimentation on the electric has attracted a large number of manufacturers and even when some have diverted resources to other shores, others have immediately taken their place. FormulaPassion he therefore met Eugenio Franzetti, director of DS Performance, to better try to understand why Formula E is so attractive for those who want to accelerate the development of the electric car.

DS is the brand with the most titles ever in Formula E. How did this combination come about?

“DS is a young brand, born in 2014 and which began manufacturing its first products in 2015. It is a modern brand, which first in the PSA group and now in Stellantis aims to be at the forefront of new technologies. In its positioning, it has the distinction of having been the first brand of the Stellantis group to become electrified. Hence the strategic choice to race in Formula E, both as a means of communication to increase brand awareness, but above all as a research and development tool. The goal is precisely to use the experience gained in motorsport to apply it to production electric cars. The first and second generation Formula E single-seaters have contributed to the growth of our current DS E-Tense range, with plug-in hybrids and 100% electric. Now, Gen3 is that even more sophisticated generation of electric cars that is giving us the expertise to build the next battery-powered cars.”

What skills do you develop while racing in Formula E?

“First, everything about braking energy regeneration: this is the experience that all manufacturers racing in Formula E bring home. The big difference between electric and thermal motors is this: the electric motor can turn in both directions and therefore, when it brakes, it can convert energy and recharge the batteries. This is one of the great experiences that we bring home, both from a mechanical and software point of view. Third generation Formula E is now able to regenerate more than 40% of the energy needed to complete a race. Our engine is very virtuous in this sense. As software and hardware, we are the best in the regeneration part. The experience we accumulate here comes to road cars. Already now our DS7 and DS9 cars, above all in the 360 ​​horsepower Performance versionhave imported a lot of Formula E software experience”.

“All of this will be worth even more in the future. At the moment in DS we are preparing the next generation of cars that we will launch from 2024, when we will be fully electric. Formula E is the laboratory in which those cars are prepared. The other experience that develops on the track concerns the miniaturization. The powertrain components that we develop, i.e. motor, inverter and gearbox, are becoming enormously miniaturized. This naturally serves to contain the dimensions, because obviously they must be inserted in the rear of a single-seater racing car, and then to reduce weight. The inverter today is the size of a book and the motor the size of a milk bottle. Miniaturization in Formula E is taken to the extreme and all this experience we carry over to the next road cars. If everything is optimized and made lighter, it also ensures greater autonomy for electric cars, because weight is the enemy of autonomy. It’s all a virtuous circle that arrives on our production cars”.

How much has work in Formula E contributed to developing electric technology?

“The first generation Formula E regenerated 15% of the race energy. With Gen2 we were well over 30%, while now we are over 40%. This is also because the Gen3 has added a second motor on the front axle, which is not active in propulsion but only in regeneration, recharging the battery by 250 kW. If you add up the power of the rear engine, you get 600 kW of recharging under braking, regenerating 40% of the energy. With the first generation single-seaters, cars were changed halfway through a 40-minute race. Today however, with 300 kW of power, we can run for 48 minutes. This already explains everything, it is a sign of the extraordinary speed of development of electric technology. Formula E is not a sixty-year-old championship, but was born in 2014. In less than ten years it has brought power from 150 to 350 kW and the regenerative recharge power at 600 kW, all of which makes it possible to make smaller and lighter batteries, thus extending the autonomy and allowing for a lighter and more performing machine”.

The championship will also be working on quick-charging pit stops shortly, another very important technology for production cars. There was talk of their possible introduction already this year…

“They won’t make their debut, because all the manufacturers agree that introducing something so intrusive into race strategies midway through the championship is no good. We are open to having fast charging, as long as it is done at the start of the championship from next season, so that everyone prepares and adjusts their race strategies based on this”.

Another very relevant area for electric cars is the battery. What could be the next step for Formula E on this front?

“Batteries in Formula E are as technologically advanced as possible and are also extremely expensive. I think the next step will be to make them a little more accessible, both for motorsport and road cars.”

From this year, DS will also race against Maserati on the track. What is the relationship between the two teams?

“DS and Maserati are part of the same group that is Stellantis, which in Formula E is represented by the Stellantis Motorsport department, whose chief designer is Thomas Chevaucher. We have shared the development of the powertrain, which has also allowed us to divide the costs. However, what is totally different is the software, which is the brain of the hardware, and is totally autonomous. The software is independently developed by the two manufacturers: DS Performance and Maserati each have their own”.

The Gen3 single-seater is only in its first year, but Formula E is already looking towards the next generation. Also considering the trends in the electric car industry, which technological aspects would be worth highlighting?

“These cars have two engines, of which only the rear one is currently active in propulsion. A step forward will have to be to make them both active in propulsion, transforming these cars into 4×4, not only in regeneration. I think this is the path to follow to have single-seaters that are as performing as possible, being racing cars. Electric mobility makes it possible to implement all-wheel drive with just two motors. I think this is a very current development. Some electric hypercars are already 4x4s. We must not be shy. It has always been said that a racing car must be rear-wheel drive, but in the case of Formula E I don’t think it is true. We will have to make a very powerful car, with great performance, a long range and four-wheel drive. Formula E, like all of motorsport, must be ahead and drive the technological development of road cars”.