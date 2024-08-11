The last chapter in Franz Kafka’s life begins in the autumn of 1923. It actually began in August 1917, with the outbreak of pulmonary tuberculosis, or at the latest a year later, in October 1918, when Kafka contracted the Spanish flu, which he barely survived, with the result that the tuberculosis that had previously been repressed now attacked his weakened body with twice the force. But the progression of the disease to death, after various stays at health resorts and sanatoriums, periods of recovery and relapses, only becomes truly irreversible at the moment when Kafka decides to start a new life. A life far from Prague, the city of his birth, which had held him captive for forty years, far from his parents and sisters, a life with a new love – in the city where his first great love lived and still lives.