Franz Di Cioccio against his daughter Elena: “He was looking for fame with the book”

Franz Di Cioccio, drummer and founder of Premiata Forneria Marconi, replies to his daughter Elena, who had attacked him during an interview in which he spoke of his book, Bad Bloodin which he revealed, among other things, that he had contracted HIV.

In fact, the presenter had talked about her life, her mother’s suicide, her brother’s death and her relationship with her father Franz.

“I decided to just worry about myself. We don’t have relations with dad, everyone went his way. But there’s always tomorrow, who knows. What I hope now is to finally be myself” said the former de correspondent Hyenas.

Now, two months later, the reply of the musician has arrived who, when asked on the subject during the press conference to present the live album The event – ​​Live in Lugano, he said: “I can’t answer because I have nothing to say. Elena has a personal life of hers conducted her own way. Evidently with this book she wanted to become famous. If you continue to tell, it is up to you, but you must understand that you are accountable to people, not to me, but you have said things that are neither in heaven nor on earth ”.

According to Franz Di Cioccio “Elena has a conflictual relationship with herself. I have nothing to forgive her, but she wrote borderline things for me, she was wrong. You know what a person I am, I never leave my daughters on the street”.

The eldest daughter Cinzia also spoke on the subject and stated: “I feel lucky and privileged for the parents I had. Everyone lives their childhood and parents from their point of view, with their own path, and they are personal experiences. I certainly wasn’t a traumatized child.”