2024 began with the worrying news about the state of health of Franz Beckenbauer. The 'Kaiser' is in 'serious risk' and has had a 'very significant deterioration' revealed in Germany.

Franz Beckenbauer, selection legend Germany and Bayern Munich, two-time winner of Golden Ballat 78 years old, generates worldwide concern and commotion due to the poor state of health in which he finds himself: he has worsened in recent months.

Franz Beckenbauer, who was nicknamed 'The Kaiser', achieved recognition in 1972 and 1976 wearing the Bayern Munich shirt. Currently, he serves as honorary president of that team.

According to revelations from his own brother, Walter Beckenbauerwhich will appear in a documentary that will be broadcast by the German public television channel ARD, The former footballer does not seem to be going through his best moment.

Walter revealed that his brother is not “well” and described his health as a “constant up and down.”

“If I said now that it was fine, I would be lying, and I don't like to lie. It's not going well, it's a constant up and down”, revealed his brother.

Germany's Spiegel newspaper reported in recent days that 'any shock on an emotional level' can seriously affect the 'Kaiser' and his clinical status has 'significant impairment affecting his memory judgment'.

The poor state of health of Beckenbauer, his former partner Lothar Matthäus He had already set off the alarm a few months ago: “We wish him the best, that he will be the same as before, with his energy. Of course, we hope it gets better again. Franz always said that health is the most important thing in life. He doesn’t have that at the moment,” the German said in August 2023.

