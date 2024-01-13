Ldear reader, Franz Beckenbauer is deadand My colleague Jürgen Kaube consciously saw him play for the first time on June 17, 1970: “It was the World Cup in Mexico and I was allowed to stay up late. The semi-final against Italy lasted until well past midnight on television. And it didn't seem to stop. The Italians were Sandro Mazzola, Giacinto Facchetti, Tarcisio Burgnich. The Germans were called Schulz, Löhr, Patzke.” As the game progressed, it was no longer so clear who would win, despite the early lead and the famous names of the Italians. Kaube's text is not just about the spectacular extension, but especially about Beckenbauer's playing skills. Even if you have already read other obituaries for Beckenbauer this week, this text is worth another look. Above all, the memory of the libero must remain.

At the beginning of the year, when people like to look into the future, it is worth reading the conversation that Patrick Bernau and Alexander Wulfers had with Economist Moritz Schularick, President of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Schularick warns about Germany's future as a museum of prosperity. And he sees the biggest obstacle to growth in the housing market: “We need a lot more willingness to change and a willingness to take risks. “Look at the baby steps we are discussing in digitalization as artificial intelligence takes off in America and elsewhere,” says Schularick, among other things. And: “We have a big problem with our state, there is a lack of competence and performance. Especially in the public sector, we see excessive bureaucracy and inflexible, low-risk thinking in many areas. Success in the public sector often only comes when you know tricks to get around the rules. This is the definition of a dysfunctional system.”

Unfortunately, Schularick has some other bad news: “We are heading into a dangerous decade – politically, economically and socially. With rapid technological change, climate transformation and the changing security situation, we face enormous challenges. And they encounter political radicalization at home and abroad. This will be a Herculean task. Without a real will to change, this can become a social test.” Such topics will certainly also be discussed next week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, from which we will report in detail.

It is against this background of such developments that one must also understand the founding act that was carried out in Berlin at the beginning of the week. There are 44 people there The “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – For Reason and Justice” (BSW) party was founded. This is what the woman whose name the party bears reported it a few hours later at the federal press conference in Berlin. Markus Wehner has listened and classifies: “She is trying to emphasize the breadth of the new party. Former left-wing politicians were there, including entrepreneurs, doctors, professors and even theologians.”

It is a text that lays the foundation for understanding what will be important around the BSW party this year. In Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, state associations must be founded and lists drawn up at election meetings. On Monday, Wagenknecht was optimistic that this would succeed. “People expect us to compete, and I expect us to do it,” she says. “We will draw up lists of competent people,” she promises. And De Masi promises “further surprises” when it comes to personnel in the coming weeks. Let's wait and see.

