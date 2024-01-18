DThis day will once again touch the hearts of many people. Franz Beckenbauer will be said farewell with a large memorial ceremony this Friday (3 p.m.) in the Allianz Arena. The “Emperor” died on January 7th at the age of 78. Beckenbauer was one of the most influential personalities in football worldwide. FC Bayern wants to offer the club legend a “special, emotional setting” when he says goodbye. The memorial service, which will be broadcast by numerous television stations, is intended to pay tribute to the former world-class player and world champion coach.

Which guests of honor are coming to the memorial service?

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder will be there as high-ranking political representatives. The football stars of the club around Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller also say goodbye to one of Germany's greatest personalities. Many companions from the multi-faceted life of Beckenbauer, revered as a “figure of light”, remember their friend and companion in the stadium.

The football guest list is long. It ranges from national coach Julian Nagelsmann to numerous world champion colleagues of the player Beckenbauer from 1974 to world champions of the coach Beckenbauer from 1990. Celebrities outside of football including tennis legend Boris Becker also take part in the commemoration.

Where is the memorial service on TV?

The funeral service will be broadcast widely on television. The ARD will report on the event live and also in its media library, and Esther Sedlaczek will moderate it. BR television will broadcast from 2:40 p.m. The TV channels RTL and ntv also broadcast live RTL.de you can stream the act of mourning. From 2:50 p.m., presenter Florian König will be leading the RTL special “Farewell to the Kaiser – Funeral Service for Franz Beckenbauer” from the stadium of the German soccer record champions. According to the station, Beckenbauer's former TV companion Günther Jauch is at his side. DAZN and Sky also show the memorial service. Sky Sport News begins the broadcast at 2.30 p.m. with a studio talk under the motto “Hello, Franz!”.









How many spectators are expected?

The arena can accommodate around 50,000 visitors. Due to special structures for the event, the normal capacity of 75,000 spectators will be reduced. Free tickets can also be obtained at short notice directly at the stadium on Friday. Everyone who comes to the arena should have the opportunity to say goodbye to the “Emperor”.

Who will give speeches?

As political representatives, Federal President Steinmeier and Prime Minister Söder will honor Beckenbauer's achievements. President Herbert Hainer and honorary president Uli Hoeneß speak from the club's side. The 72-year-old Hoeneß is also a particularly close companion as a representative of Beckenbauer's generation of players.

What program is planned?

The stadium opens at 12 p.m. Music contributions and films will be announced from 1:40 p.m. Star tenor Jonas Kaufmann will sing the Italian version of “Time to say Goodbye” and a total of three songs at the beginning of the memorial service. “In my eyes, Franz Beckenbauer is the greatest personality of the club and of German football as a whole; he is unrivaled as an athlete and person,” said the 54-year-old businessman. The memorial service is expected to last around 75 minutes.