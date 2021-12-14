British society continues its race to get vaccinated with the third dose before the also rapid advance of the Omicron variant causes an overflow of the National Health Service. On Monday, when the new campaign was launched, 513,722 people were vaccinated. 42% of those over 12 years of age have already been inoculated. And the 15 minute observation wait after receiving the dose has been eliminated, so they can inject more.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said that although the official number of infections on Monday was 59,610, the reality is that they reach 200,000. There has been a 10% increase in the number of hospitalized and a 6.5% decrease in the death of people who had tested positive in the last 28 days. The great wave of infections would be to arrive while the structures for vaccination are deployed.

The news from South Africa is confirming that hospitalization times are shorter than with previous variants, but a civic or fearful British population rushes to receive the third dose and take a test. Distribution logistics problems affect the supply, but the suitability of the system can be judged as the days go by, after a sudden start.

The government no longer claims, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson did, that the goal is to vaccinate all adults before the end of the year. He has even embraced the subtle change in that promise by the heads of the National Health Service. They have pledged that all British adults receive an offer to get vaccinated before the end of the year, which is not the same.

While society was contagious and armed, there was division in Parliament. The notorious ‘Brexiter’, Marcus Fysh, with a bronchist résumé, equated the requirement for vaccination certificates to enter nightclubs or large forums with the requirement for papers in Nazi Germany. He thus discredited the libertarian faction before the vote on the new restrictions.

The question is, according to more thoroughgoing conservative dissidents, whether vaccination certificates have any effect on the spread of the pandemic. They told the Government that the negative test tests before entering those premises do help, however, to contain the expansion. What is the real intention of the measure? Asked former Minister Greg Clark. Encourage vaccination?

The young Labor spokesman on health affairs, Wes Streeting, played the role of statesman. His party wanted to show that it is responsible by voting for the measures. He defended his rival, Minister Javid, from Fysh’s uncouth insult. Later, he defended vaccination certificates for giving confidence to their owners to go to football or a nightclub; in other words, a kind of placebo for the mood.

The party’s leader, Sir Keir Starmer, claimed that his support for the government’s measures was “a patriotic duty.” The former ‘Tory’ minister, Andrea Leadsom, had previously said that they were excessively authoritarian for a policy that is based, according to her, on a ‘just in case’. Minister Javid insisted that they have been proposed to reduce the risk that such a wave of infections – 59,000 or 200,000, who knows – will cause a collapse of hospital services.

This was to be the sixth death of the feline Boris Johnson, but the rebellion did not make blood or scratch. Mandatory masks? 441 against 41. Vaccination certificates to go to a club? 369 to 126. Labor pointed to the media, after eleven and a half years in opposition, that, according to their estimate, a hundred Conservatives had rebelled on the latter issue.