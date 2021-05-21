The diplomatic bustle was over and Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu was on the phone telling President Joe Biden that it appears that the furious fighting between Israel and Hamas, in a new conflict in Gaza, was about to end.

But Biden remained cautious even after the afternoon phone call. Things still they could twist with hours to go before the ceasefire went into effect, his team reasoned.

Nervous White House aides called their contacts in Tel Aviv and Cairo to find out if the truce would hold. Officials from both the United States and Israel feared that a new barrage of rockets from Hamas could sink the Egyptian-brokered deal, according to an official with knowledge of the talks.

Then came another call of Netanyahu – the second to Biden in a matter of hours – in order to reassure the US president that the 11-day war it was really stopping.

Biden’s first foreign crisis

Biden’s first protracted foreign policy crisis – which he largely handled avoiding cameras and maneuvering backstage instead – had subsided.

The President appeared before the cameras in the White House Cross Hall to discuss the “intense high-level conversations, hour to hourliterally “from the United States, in which Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and other Middle Eastern countries participated.

All of this, he said, took place “with the aim of avoiding the type of conflict dragged on that we saw in previous years when hostilities broke out. “

The Biden and Netanyahu conversations were just a small sample of the furious negotiations diplomatic actions carried out by the White House. The president and his senior advisers held more than 80 contacts – by phone or in person – seeking to end the fighting, the White House reported.

Biden’s speech to celebrate the ceasefire lasted just three and a half minutes and aired just in time for the evening news. The president reiterated his conviction that Israel has the right to defend itself, expressed his condolences for the Palestinian civilians who died in the Israeli bombings and promised that the humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip he was on his way.

It was an end enigmatic– and perhaps appropriate – for the kind of complicated crisis it hoped to avoid, especially at the beginning of a presidency already burdened by managing the economic and health turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The conflict has also exposed rifts between Biden and members of his own party.

The president who, over nearly fifty years in national politics, has cultivated a reputation for unwavering support for Israel, leads a Democratic Party tending to a vision much more divided on the right path to peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

And the Republicans, for their part, were more than willing to use the unleashed violence as ammunition against the Biden presidency.

Biden under pressure

Biden had carefully avoided making extensive public statements about the Israeli military strikes as the conflict raged on. But as the days passed, he faced the increasing pressure of the democrats to speak against the israelis as the death toll in Gaza rose and tens of thousands of Palestinians were displaced by aerial bombardments.

When it was over, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said your relief for the ceasefire and praised Biden and his team for their work.

But he also exposed existing concerns by saying, “I am deeply concerned that, without significant progress toward a two-state future, the desperate situation deepens, further fuel extremism and lead to a tragic renewal of the cycle of violence. “

The ceasefire announcement came after Biden increased his pressure on Netanyahu on Wednesday, telling the Israeli leader in a phone call that he expected a “significant de-escalation” of the fighting by the end of the day, according to the White House.

But the prime minister responded immediately with a public statement that he was “determined to continue” the operation in Gaza “until the objective is achieved.”

Biden’s advisers were not overly concerned that Netanyahu’s remarks appeared to reject the president’s public call for him to relent, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly of private conversations.

US officials believed that Netanyahu did not want to wire Hamas in advance that he was willing to accept the conditions to end the violence, and the Israeli leader was also sending a message to a traumatized internal public for the rocket bombardment from Gaza.

But the pressure was mounting on Biden, and he, in turn, was letting Netanyahu know.

On Tuesday, while in Michigan to visit a Ford facility, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib confronted Biden on the airport runway and asked him to to be pronounced energetically against Israeli attacks.

Also this week, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York presented resolutions to suspend the sale of military weapons to Israel worth $ 735 million that had already been approved by the government. of Biden.

“Hopefully the ceasefire in Gaza will hold,” Sanders tweeted Thursday night. “But that is not enough. Our job now is to support the desperately needed humanitarian and reconstruction aid to the people of Gaza and to find a way to finally bring peace to the region.”

In the early days of the crisis, as Hamas launched hundreds of rockets at Israel, Biden’s advisers had concluded that a call from the president for Israeli restraint would have fallen. on deaf ears. At the same time, early in the crisis, there were concerns in the White House that the fighting could turn into something that would take months to calm down.

As external calls multiplied for Biden to speak out more forcefully, the president and his top aides privately explained to Israeli officials that time he was not on his side.

A relationship of more than 30 years



Biden and Netanyahu have known each other for more than thirty years and have clashed frequently. Their conversations during the crisis were probing each other as they tried to find a way forward, according to officials.

White House officials referenced some grim evidence to argue that Biden’s attempts to carry out diplomatic talks behind the scenes had worked: the latest war between Israel and Hamas – in which at least 230 people died in Gaza and at least minus 12 in Israel- it was shorter and less blood was shed than in other recent large outbreaks of violence in the region.

Biden, in his brief comments on the ceasefire, noted that had it not been for the Iron Dome, In a missile defense system developed by the United States and Israel, the death toll would have been much higher.

The system is designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells. Biden said he assured Netanyahu that his administration would work to restock it quickly.

He also promised that humanitarian aid would flow swiftly through the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank but not Gaza.

“We will do this in full collaboration with the Palestinian Authority, not with Hamas … and in a way that does not allow Hamas to simply replenish its military arsenal,” Biden said.

Details on supplies for the missile system and humanitarian aid, however, could be left to another day.

Biden ended on a hopeful note: “I think we have a real chance for progress and I am committed to working for it.”

The author is a journalist for the Associated Press

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

ap