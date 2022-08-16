Frans van Houten will step down as CEO of Philips slightly earlier than planned. In two months he will be replaced by his successor Roy Jakobs. Philips announced this on Tuesday morning.

The Supervisory Board and the current Van Houten “agreed that with the end of his third term in sight, the time is right for a change of leadership,” reports the press release announcing the departure of the current CEO. Van Houten was the CEO of Philips for twelve years.

During his time at the helm, Philips increasingly focused on medical technology. For example, the lighting branch Philips Lighting was put on its own feet in 2016 as Signify and the consumer electronics division and the division that makes TVs were sold. Under Van Houten, Philips continued to have to deal with issues such as the extension of the credit crisis, Brexit, the trade war that US President Trump unleashed against China in particular and the corona crisis.

Sleep Apnea Issue

The last years of his leadership were marked by the scandal surrounding the sleep apnea devices from Philips, which may have caused health problems. The Philips ventilators for patients with sleep apnea contain an insulating foam that can crumble and therefore be dangerous to users. As a result, about 5.5 million sleeping cabinets were recalled worldwide.

On the stock exchange, the price of the Philips share plummeted as a result of the issue, the group lost 60 percent of the market value. Jakobs is still ultimately responsible for the recall with these devices.

Frans van Houten’s third term would end in May 2023, but it will not come to that. On September 30, Jakobs will be nominated in an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. He then officially takes over from Van Houten on 15 October.

Jacobs

Roy Jakobs has been working at Philips since 2010. He started his career as a marketing boss at the Eindhoven Benelux headquarters. This was followed by a position at Philips in Dubai and China. Since February 2020, he is the top boss of the sleep apnea activities.