The discredited D66 prominent Frans van Drimmelen announces in a statement to this site that he is leaving his consultancy Dröge en Van Drimmelen after twenty years. He apologizes to everyone he has hurt, the woman he has insistently approached first. But he distances himself from accusations of abuse of power and sexual intimidation.

