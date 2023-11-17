The fat-shaming of Frans Timmermans during the SBS election debate and the lack of intervention by other political leaders is unacceptable and perpetuates the stigmatization of overweight people. This is what the Over Weight Foundation and the Nutrition Center judged in a conversation with this site. On Friday evening, Timmermans responded in Op1 to Wilders’ comment from the evening before. “He has turned bullying into a business model.”

