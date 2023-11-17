Saturday, November 18, 2023
Frans Timmermans responds to ‘fat shaming’ by Wilders: ‘This was no joke’

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2023
in World Europe
The fat-shaming of Frans Timmermans during the SBS election debate and the lack of intervention by other political leaders are unacceptable and perpetuate the stigmatization of overweight people. This is what the Over Weight Foundation and the Nutrition Center judged in a conversation with this site. On Friday evening, Timmermans responded in Op1 to Wilders’ comment from the evening before. “He has turned bullying into a business model.”
