The visit to Content London, which had been planned for some time, has been coordinated with the Board of Directors of the NPO. Klein went to the stock exchange on Thursday to ‘follow developments in his field as an observer’, the spokesperson explains when asked. “His temporary resignation will remain in effect for the coming months as long as the external investigation is ongoing.”
Participation in the event would cost around £1300.
#Frans #Klein #temporary #resignation #media #fair #London
Leave a Reply