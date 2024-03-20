Frans de Waal spent thousands of hours with primates and had a very special bond with some of them. He made us realize that we are not only descended from monkeys, but that we are very similar. Looking at primates gives us insight into our own behavior. The world-famous Dutch primatologist became famous with his book Chimpanzee politics and shares with his latest book Otherwise a scientific view on the social debate about gender. Frans de Waal died on Thursday evening.

Listen to the entire interview with Frans de Waal in the NRC podcast Het Uur here: https://www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2022/09/30/het-uur-met-primatoloog-frans-de-waal-a4143705

Presentation: Lucas Brouwers Guest: Hendrik Spiering Editing and editing: Elze van Driel