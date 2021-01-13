It is said that he was able to foresee wars and storms, that he could even guess a future tyrant in the guise of an infant. Before World War II, Antoine Pinto, known as Antoine des Gommiers, gave his oracles in the plain of the same name and attracted the poor and the rich, the anonymous and famous politicians, who came from everywhere to listen to him. In one of the unsanitary corridors that overlook the Grand-Rue, a popular artery of Port-au-Prince, the twins Franky and Ti Tony grew up with their mother, Antoinette, a street vendor, in a single room separated by a curtain. Poor among the poor, aged before age but rich in her dreams, Antoinette passed on the family legend to her sons: she would be the great-grand-niece of the famous diviner. And beware of the one who, like Ti Tony, the brawling rebel, would risk contradicting her.

Like the fingers of the hand

In spite of their disturbing resemblance, one could not be more different than these two brothers united like the fingers of the hand. To Ti Tony, the concrete and the resourceful, the trafficking of all kinds with his best friends, Danilo with a thousand lives and Pépé the Cancre, who murdered their former teacher, Master Cantave, and cut his arms with a chopper “To kill sleeve effects”. To Franky, asthmatic and paralyzed in his legs since he fell from a roof, the books and the beautiful sentences, the quest for the right word and the perfect figure of speech. Holder of an abundant documentation and testimonies gathered before his accident, he took it into his head, when Antoinette died, to write the hagiography of their illustrious ancestor.

Union of opposites

Placed under the sign of the double, Lyonel Trouillot’s new novel weaves a dialogue between past and present, history and fiction, the trivial daily life of the poor neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince and poetry. With his simple words, his brief sentences tinged with orality, it is Ti Tony who tells about life in the corridor: odd jobs and petty scams, the meeting with Doriane, the young prostitute who feared, in contact with the two brothers, to reconnect with his childhood. In italics and in the past tense, in a more sophisticated style which does not fear the abundance of adjectives, Franky’s manuscript traces, on the model of the lives of saints, the legend of Antoine des Gommiers.

Lyonel Trouillot abolishes the border between scholarly culture and popular stories, between the written word and the oral tradition.

“History crosses time less well than legend”, writes Lyonel Trouillot at the beginning of the novel. Is Franky a scrupulous memorialist or a novelist who embellishes an uncertain past? Who of the two brothers is the real writer? Taking hold of a popular Haitian figure, Lyonel Trouillot abolishes the border between scholarly culture and popular stories, between the written word and the oral tradition. Gathered to salute the memory of Antoinette, “Gangsters, unemployed, merchants” drink the words of a storyteller before being galvanized by a revolutionary singer who sets to music violence, soaring prices and shenanigans of politicians. “It was ugly as the truth. Beautiful at the same time. A beautiful ugliness that brought us back to what we were ”, remembers Ti Tony who will find, thanks to the words, a way towards interiority. Exploring the union of opposites and the infinite possibilities of language, Lyonel Trouillot pays homage to dreamers and to a literature that draws on all sources.

“Antoine des Gommiers”, by Lyonel Trouillot. Actes Sud, 208 pages, 18 euros.