Elisabetta Franchi, the words during the intervention: “I only hire women aged forty and over”

“I only hire women aged 40 and over, they have already completed all four half-way points”. This is one of the many phrases uttered by Emilian stylist Elisabetta Franchi during an event organized by The paper And Pwc. The intervention of the self-made woman inflamed the web And the world of VIPs.

Franks and women, the criticisms of the VIPs arrive: from Lucarelli to Gassmann

Speaking of being mothers And wivesthe Franks defines them as “a duty present in the DNA of every woman “. The VIPs rise up condemning the words of the designer. On the front line Wild Lucarelli. The journalist on his profile Twitter he blurted out: “Here the lunar interview with Elisabetta Franchi on women and work at an event organized by @ilfoglio_it and @PwC_Italia. Stuff that the interview with Lavrov in comparison it was a mammoth exercise in journalism ”.

He also intervenes forcefully Marianna Sideboard that his social profile tweets like this: “A sum of silly stereotypes on women, men, young people, work and business. Fortunately our society is on the whole ahead of that, even if the shortcomings of welfare there are still too many “.

There is no shortage of male comments, among the first to take a clear position Alessandro Gassmann. On social media, the Roman actor’s invitation to boycott the brand: “I hope all customers under 40 from the #Franchi stop buying their products, because they are too busy in other things “.

The intervention of the self-made woman it was held a few days ago and yet the rage of the web has not yet died down, so much so that it has kept on trend on Twitter #ElisabettaFranchi. A shower of criticism on the Franks which shows no sign of abating: will the designer have an umbrella to shelter herself?

