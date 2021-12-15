Franklin and Chop return in Grand Theft Auto Online with The Contract, new Rockstar content that tells us how the GTA V co-star fared. Target? Finding Dr. Dre’s lost phone from Franklin’s “celebrity troubleshooter” company. We have chatted with your voice, Shawn Fonteno, to find out what awaits us at your command.

“Man, it’s crazy, it’s like a dream”, recognizes to 3DJuegos, exclusively, the voice of Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto V, Shawn Fonteno. The Californian actor returns 8 years later to the most important role of his career in the new downloadable content of Gta online, The Contract, which will introduce us to a new facet of the co-star of the now historic fifth installment of the GTA saga in his online facet. It has been a few years since the events that made millionaires to Franklin, Trevor and Michael, but our protagonist had ambitious plans in his new life in Los Santos: founding his own company, F. Clinton and Partner, a kind of “problem solving” agency for celebrities that they can afford their expensive services. That’s where you come in as a “solver” of a very particular case.

But your story in GTA Online is well known to you and you are just over a couple of actions away from taking it back in the game, but… What has become of Franklin in recent years? What are we going to find in The Contract? “Franklin is the boss, man. He doesn’t take orders from anyone anymore,” Fonteno tells us, “if you look at it, Franklin learned a lot from Michael, Trevor and Lester in GTA 5 and he took a lot from them. When they hit the big shot and got caught all the money wondered what to do after that. Take a motorcycle and disappear into the sunset? He preferred to do something else. ” Franklin has not returned alone: ​​he has returned with his old friends Lamar Davis and his inseparable Chop, but also with a companion who transcends the category of star: Andre romelle young, the very Dr dre.

You will remember that Dr. Dre’s cell phone got lost in Cayo Perico a few months ago. DJ Pooh has contacted Franklin and his company to try to fix the lost phone, which seems to have fallen into the wrong hands. Why does a simple mobile matter so much to a rap music icon like Dre? Easy: it seems that in the memory of it were the new songs of Dr. Dre, a case that, without a doubt, can help Franklin to place himself in the high society of Los Santos and his sordid problems to solve for a small price.

Fonteno and Dre, a relationship of more than 20 years

How do you say no to Rockstar? How to say no to Grand Theft Auto? Come on, dudeShawn fontenoAlthough GTA 5 strives to remind us every week of its importance with its presence in the top-10 sales of the main international markets constantly in the last eight years, sometimes I think that we are not aware of the importance of a successful product until we analyze it from the prism of distance. Many times we may not be aware of what it means that an artist of the category of Dre has decided to bet on GTA Online and its more than 155 million copies sold for release their new tracks after Compton, but it’s a huge milestone that should make any video game lover proud.

Fonteno celebrates the agreement with 3D Games: “Man, I thought Dre would never make music again. I thought Dre was done with his music career. For him, releasing new music in GTA Online’s The Contract says a lot. A lot, actually. How do you say it? No to Rockstar? How do you say no to Grand Theft Auto? Come on man. ” The actor continued with his reflection: “Dre is in the Hall of Fame. He is a millionaire. He is, in short, an icon, a West Coast god when we talk about music, you know. He is in any conversation when you talk about music. rap or West Coast producers. Dre is the man. I’m very happy to have the opportunity to work with him again. “

The professional relationship between Fonteno and Dre began in a movie called The Wash, a production directed by DJ Pooh that featured rap and West Coast personalities from the category of Shaquille O’Neal, Xzibit, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dre and Fonteno himself: “It was fun being in a movie with him, you know. Twenty years ago, but I was so happy then. Now knowing that I’m still working with Dre on the biggest entertainment product … come on man, it drives me crazy “He confessed,” we all have a wish list, and working with him and Rockstar was on them, doing both at the same time is crazy. Working with Dre is wonderful. He is a very easy person to collaborate with. to do”.

Do youNervous to also collaborate with millions of players in GTA Online virtually with his alter-ego? Fonteno, in his words, is eager to experience the premiere of the new content, already available in the different versions of GTA Online, together with all the users of the world: “If you see the trailer you will see that he insists a lot between the collaboration of the player and the Franklin himself in his new business. You know, you put the money, I help you and do everything necessary to solve your problems. It is a wonder that now the player with his avatar is going to be the true protagonist of the story with Franklin “.

GTA 5 and GTA Online, a game for history

It’s been a long time since September 17, 2013, at which time GTA V was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 a few weeks after the arrival of what would then be the new generation of gaming consoles. Sony and Microsoft. How did Fonteno experience the dubbing of a video game that was destined to make history? “When I found out that I was going to be one of the three protagonists of GTA 5, I couldn’t believe it. I remember perfectly when they called me from the office and said ‘you are going to have an important role in the fifth installment of the GTA saga'”. What stands out from your experience working on the game? “I always say it, but I am very grateful. I know that my performance, my portrait and my voice will be immortalized forever in a video game like GTA 5. It was a very special job for me. I couldn’t be happier to be part of it and tell my mother, may she rest in peace, that I did it. “

The role of Franklin helped me gain a new perspective on my acting careerShawn fontenoYes indeed, it was not a bed of roses for Fonteno working on GTA5: “The role of Franklin gave me a new perspective on my acting career. It took time to prepare for the challenge because, although Steven Ogg and Ned Luke They are great actors, the rest of the team was already used to doing something that I was new to, such as animation and motion capture sessions in video games, “he confessed,” it may have been a bit behind them at the beginning, already You know, I was kind of nervous and stuff, but when I accepted and understood that I was going to be one of the three leads, I took a step forward to keep up with Ned and Steven, but it cost me a lot. “

Is it possible to reprise a role as successful as Franklin’s? “You never know what’s in it for you, that’s something I’ve learned over time because I never thought I’d get into a project of a magnitude like this. Honestly? I don’t think I’ll ever do something as big as this except that do something in GTA 6. It could be in any movie, call it Avengers or whatever you want, but i doubt its bigger than gta 5: We are talking about the greatest in entertainment. “Did you expect the success of the fifth installment of GTA when it was released and that it would last for so many years and still waiting for a new installment on PS5 and Xbox Series S | X next year? Fonteno is clear: “Anything related to GTA by Rockstar it will always be successful. The history of what they do speaks for them. A lot of people think I know when GTA 6 is coming out and they ask me about it. When so many people ask you the same thing, you understand the success of a saga, so it’s easy for the brand to keep moving forward with chapters like GTA 6, GTA 7 or GTA 8. “

A lot of people think I know when GTA 6 is coming out and they ask me about itShawn fontenoThe Contract is now available for download. How does Franklin relate to Dre’s music? Will you like the new GTA Online radio station sponsored by Rosalía? “You’re going to have to play it! All I can tell you is buckle up because we’re going to have a great trip.”