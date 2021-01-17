315 years ago, on January 17, 1706, one of the most recognizable people on the planet Earth was born. Its recognition is guaranteed by the constant emission of the US national currency. There are more and more hundred dollar bills, and this person is just depicted on them. Yes it Benjamin Franklin…

In the US, his figure has long turned into a real idol, and that’s putting it mildly. Our compatriots of the older generation should remember how, from childhood, they used a boy named Volodya Ulyanov… He, of course, was the same as everyone else, and “also ran in felt boots on the ice hill.” But at the same time he was much better than the others. We can say that he was approaching the absolute ideal. If you believe the book “Our Ilyich”, and specifically – the chapter of memories of Lenin’s childhood, then Volodya ate well, and always brushed his teeth before going to bed, and from an early age showed the makings of a leader: “He was always elected ataman. In the game, he was very fair. He was a strong boy, but he could not stand fights … There were cases when he condemned himself, proving that he had acted incorrectly, like the chieftain. ” In a word, a child, to the point of nausea, correct, obedient, buttoned up.

Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States, became exactly the same, only adjusted for the American way of thinking “do-it-yourself”. Moreover. In America, in the same way, they went too far with the creation of a specific historical figure with all his pros and cons of some unbearably leafy character. Of course, here, too, they began from the very childhood of the hero. It got to the point that a world holiday – the Day of Children’s Inventions – was timed to coincide with his birthday. Why? But because little Ben, it turns out, invented swimming fins. What the priority in this invention is actually Leonardo da Vinci, and if you look at it, nobody cares about the nameless swimmers and divers of Southeast Asia. It is said – Franklin, then Franklin.

It started not today, and not even yesterday. Those who wish to be convinced can familiarize themselves with the excellent story of one American writer, whose works in many states were excluded from the school curriculum, and books were withdrawn from libraries. So, Mark Twain, “The late Benjamin Franklin”: “The hero of this story has set himself the goal of torturing future generations and taking away their serene childhood … His aphorisms are still full of enmity towards boys. The current boy cannot follow any of his normal instincts without immediately running into some immortal aphorism and the name of Franklin. If he buys two cents of peanuts, the father will say: “Do you remember, my son, what Franklin said: ‘Money forges money,’ – and peanuts lose all their sweetness …”

Indeed, from all of Franklin’s literary heritage, his aphorisms are most often quoted, calling them magnificently and beautifully, for example, “The Life Principles of the Greatest American.” Although the same Mark Twain sarcastically walked over them: “Pretentious aphorisms that this man, in his attempts to be original, reworked from the truths that had been imposed in his teeth during the Babylonian pandemonium.”

Meanwhile, if you carefully read his real hit – a book of memoirs about his life, which publishers traditionally call “Autobiography” – a lot will become clear, and the image of this truly extraordinary person will finally be deprived of that glorious nonsense that was hung on him.

The main question that arises in the course of this fascinating reading is: “And yet, what was more important for Franklin – to be, or to seem?” Oddly enough, with all his real merits, at times one wants to lean towards the option “to seem”. In general, he does not particularly hide this: “I cared not only about being businesslike, intelligent and energetic in reality. But also about making these qualities visible to everyone. For example, buying paper for printing, I carried it across the city – certainly, myself, and, certainly, on a creaky wheelbarrow, so that everyone would notice me. Working in the evenings, I would sit at the window and, seeing my hard work and tirelessness, the merchants often preferred to buy goods from me, rather than from my competitors. ”

This is actually called self-promotion. In the “kid” environment they say: “A good show is more expensive than money.” And this is quite fair. The ability to please is a powerful enough resource. Franklin’s main merit lies precisely in the fact that he was one of the first to approach this matter systematically.

For example, having arrived in Paris in 1776 in search of a powerful ally in the struggle of the young American state for freedom and independence from the British mother country, Franklin made a smart move. He, perfectly familiar with European fashion, decided, as they say, to break the system. And he donned a defiantly modest brown suit. And to complement the image, he pulled a fur hat on his head, in which there was no real need.

But there was an image necessity. Embodying the image of Voltaire’s “noble savage”, the cunning son of the soap-maker hit the nail on the head. Here is what he wrote to his daughter from France: “Your father’s face has become so recognizable in France that it can be found on medallions, rings, watches and snuff boxes, as well as on drawings and engravings that are sold out like hot cakes.” For seven long years, he was almost the most fashionable figure in Paris. Second President of the United States, John Adamswho accompanied him wrote: “Franklin’s fame was more universal than Leibniz or Newton, Frederick the Great or Voltaire, and none of them aroused such love and respect with their personality … He was popular with the government and the people to such an extent, that there was hardly a city dweller or a peasant, a valet, a coachman or a footman, a maid or a dishwasher, who would not know about him and would not consider him a friend of humanity. “

He managed to charm even Russians famous for their mistrust. So, acrid and sharp on the tongue Denis Fonvizin, who met him, called him nothing but “The Glorious Franklin”, and it seems that the “ideal American” became the prototype of Starodum from the comedy “The Minor”.

He was also fascinated by such outstanding minds as Nikolay Karamzin and Ekaterina Dashkova… In general, Franklin was loved and revered in Russia, perhaps, by everyone. Everyone except the most important person of the Empire – Catherine the Great…

She had reasons for that. Long ago, in 1762, the Pennsylvania Gazette, whose editor, author and publisher was Franklin, rode around Catherine, who had just ascended the throne as a result of a palace coup: “As a foreigner, she does not have a drop of the blood of Russian tsars in her veins, her ascension to the throne is a random choice of a new reign. The current queen does not look like a real woman from Muscovy … ”Catherine, who all her life tried to be an example of a Russian person, remembered this for a long time. When all of France, including the queen Marie Antoinette, admired the simplicity of the visiting republican, finding them “sweet and funny”, the Russian empress dropped: “The one who laughs last laughs well.” And how she looked into the water. Very soon, “nice republican manners” will triumph in France itself, but there will be little funny in them.

In May 1790, a month after Franklin’s death, at the height of the French Revolution, Alexander Radishchev’s book “A Journey from St. Petersburg to Moscow” was published in Russia. Everyone knows that Catherine, having familiarized herself with its content, will give the author a characterization: “The rebel is worse than Pugachev.” However, this characterization is incomplete. This is how it looks in its entirety: “The rebel is worse than Pugachev, and in the end he praises Franklin as a pile-up and presents himself as the same.”