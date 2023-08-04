EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Minutes after leaving a presentation on the challenges of education in Medellín, Colombia, Franklin García Fermín, Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Dominican Republic, still uploads the 23-page printed speech in a typeface and large spacing. Among the underlined words are “open science”, “digital transformation landscape” and “digital intelligence”. And written in handwriting: “quality assurance”. These are probably four of the most delicate scenarios that classrooms face inside and outside the Caribbean country.

In the Dominican Republic, with 11 million inhabitants, the challenges are piling up. With a labor informality rate of 60%; a huge gender gap and an economy highly dependent on remittances and tourism, thinking about betting on science seems to be a very distant goal. For García (San Francisco de Macorís, 66 years old), it is not so much: “We work to redesign education and that the careers are focused on what the Dominican businessman asks for.”

For the gender and racial inequalities that the country “historically” suffers, the recipe is the same: scholarships. “We cannot force women to study scientific careers, they have the freedom to choose. But we defend public policies so that they enter”, explained the person who was rector of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo from 2008 to 2011. At the end of May, during the Global Education Forum (GEF), an initiative of the SEK and WISE Educational Group, organized by the Qatar Foundation and the Camilo José Cela University, assures that he will continue to listen and seek solutions. “We have a lot to learn and to contribute.”

Ask. Has a drop in training been noticed in students who reach higher education after the pandemic?

Answer. You have to admit it. Obviously, this abrupt change affected the work and performance of the teacher and the student. But we could not sit idly by. When the pandemic hit, it was a shock for education in general, but in higher education in particular, because face-to-face was the absolute majority. The Autonomous University of Santo Domingo had at that time more than 30,000 sections [clases] face-to-face and only 300 virtual. We did what had to be done, we hired foreign universities to train teachers for virtuality. Today, 25% of the subjects are virtual. Virtuality is no longer going to be an exception; It will be part of the higher education in the world.

Q. His ministry is in the process of redesigning 186 higher education curricula. What are the key points of the remodeling?

R. The world is immersed in a great discussion about how education is going to be approached. And we want to train professionals trying to direct them towards those careers that are of high interest to the country, such as STEM. [el acrónimo en inglés para ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería y matemáticas]. For this reason, we work on the curricular redesign towards there…

Q. Will they exclude some races?

R. The idea is not to remove races, but to direct them. There are careers that are going to lose their primacy, so to speak, like traditional law. We are giving strength to other modalities such as space law or environmental law. These new careers play a fundamental role. Another important focus is the demand for professional technical training. You have to try to change the mentality of the young, because when he thinks of higher education, he thinks of a degree. But you have to get him to think about an intermediate degree, which is that of a university technician, for two years. This is what the market and the Dominican businessman demand.

Franklin Garcia in May 2023. Santiago Mesa

Q. How can the Dominican Republic aspire to have other pillars of the economy, beyond the service sector?

R. Ours is a service economy that also has two large components: tourism and remittances sent from the United States, Spain and parts of Europe. Those are the two great pillars. So you have to keep working to create companies. You have to bet on technology and science.

Q. A few months ago they delivered the 2022 Science Awards. Among the 16 winners there were only two women and in the category of “posthumous tributes” they went to Norma Fabián Calcagno and Yvelisse Prats Ramírez. How can we make women feel called in STEM careers?

R. The question is very important, because it is a concern that prevails in Dominican society. Efforts must be made so that Dominican women go towards these careers, because the vast majority are men. But look, there is something symptomatic: in today’s universities, 64% are women who are studying. This is something strange, yes, but in the future what is expected is that they will have great potential.

Q. And how is it done so that the potential is today and not in the future?

R. We cannot force people to study such a career. It cannot be forced. They have freedom to choose. But we defend public policies, we try to contribute so that in certain sectors, in the case of women, they go to that type of career. As? With scholarships.

Q. Beyond scholarships, what are the structural measures promoted by your ministry?

R. Promote education and that the majority of those enrolled are women. 64% of all graduates are women, as I was saying. In these technological careers… the percentage is lower. I don’t have the data, but it’s less…

Q. The Ministry is financing four projects to find solutions to sargassum. How can higher education solve local problems?

R. Sargassum has become a serious problem for the Dominican Republic. The beaches are very affected and there are many people looking for solutions; including high school students or other scientists from the Institute of Marine Biology of the Union. We are thinking, what advantage can we get from this problem? And right now, we have four projects financed with the Ministry’s Investment Fund related to energy production, agriculture and even food. All very innovative.

Q. Can education build a bridge for the Haitian population that migrates daily to the Dominican Republic?

R. The Dominican Republic is the country that has contributed the most to Haiti. In the construction sector, the majority are of Haitian origin. In agriculture too. Haitians are contributing a lot to the development of the country. From education we also contribute, especially with scholarships. Right now there are 14,000 Haitians in higher education, out of a total of 600,000. Not all are scholarship holders, many pay for their studies. We are asking the international community to come to the rescue and first try to pacify, because first we have to pacify and contribute to the development of that country.

Franklin García during an interview for EL PAÍS. Santiago Mesa

Q. Informality rates in the Dominican Republic are around 60%, a figure higher than the average for Latin America and the Caribbean, which is 56.5%. For many professionals with a university degree, the solution is to migrate. How do you stop the brain drain?

R. The solution is in the long term, because in the last statistics, I don’t know, I think that these data have already decreased. It was 58% informal employment. That has been improving and it is an effort that must be done jointly. Not just the government. Private companies and other public and private entities have to participate to see how we can reverse this situation, since formal employment is what also guarantees social security and greater stability. Informal employment is the one who is on a corner selling oranges…

Q. Or a person with higher education who does not have access to decent work…

R. Yes, but we must promote the culture of entrepreneurship, because we must create professionals who think about a job and who stay. And those of us who form outside, come back.

Q. The World Bank published a report that showed how one in five Afro-descendants in Latin America drops out of school before completing primary school. Why is education in Latin America so elitist and segregating?

R. Yes, it is because they are the poorest. It is not that in our country there is discrimination. There is no State policy… Most of us are of African or Haitian descent. What I understand that must be applied are also long-term policies, because it is a social debt that has been accumulating for a long time. So it is necessary to define policies that combat poverty. And for this it is necessary to fight corruption. The World Bank estimated corruption at 165,000 million pesos a year. We fight inequality through scholarships and attacking corruption.