Few are the actors who manage to establish themselves with the affection of many spectators, but it is clear that one of the favorites worldwide is Frankie Munizthe protagonist of many programs but who is logically admired by Malcolm in the middle. And although for now the problem is not likely to return, it seems that muniz he has other hobbies.

And it is that recently he is seen enthusiastic about the races of NASCARhobby that today is one of the most expensive and popular in the world.

Here are his statements in a recent interview:

It is with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I join Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year. Since childhood, it has been my dream to continue racing in NASCAR, and it was important to me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term vision and goals, while providing every imaginable opportunity to grow mentally and physically as a well-rounded team. I hope to not only show my ability on the track and how serious I am about advancing my racing career, but also to show my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and reinvent yourself.

Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams. Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023. pic.twitter.com/OhbFnlMNKW —Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) January 11, 2023

Finally make my dream come true, this one is for my son and show him that you can always chase your dreams. Excited about this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford and our partners to compete full-time for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.

It is worth commenting that muniz has been a fan of NASCAR for a long time and recently told PEOPLE who caught the bug of wanting to be a pilot in 2004 after winning a tournament in Long Beach, Calif.. He participated in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race twice, came third in 2005 and second in 2011. So you are not new to the business.

Editor’s note: Many of us would like to see Muniz in a new season of Malcolm, I think there has even been talk that a script was written, but it is doubtful whether FOX will want to continue with the franchise, in this case, Disney.