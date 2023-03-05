Barcelona is on the right path to win everything in Spanish football, it is true that the culés signed a couple of falls at the continental level. The first one last year within the Champions League and a couple of weeks ago they were eliminated by Manchester United from the Europa League, however, it is a fact that the key for the project drawn up in the summer to fulfill what is desired is to win The League and this is in their hands.
It is a fact that at the moment Barcelona’s campaign is correct and its key point is the collective football played by Xavi’s men, on the other hand, it cannot be denied that the Ciudad Condal team has a host of players who are at an outstanding individual level , one of them Frankie de Jong. By far the best moment of his career, he gave a lecture at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid and that is why Erik Ten Hag clings to his possible signing.
From England they report that the Manchester United coach knows that signing the Dutchman is almost impossible, despite this he refuses to give him up without even fighting for his signature, which is why he would have asked the board to present an offer to the offices of the Barcelona that exceed the 80 million euros offered in the last summer market, hoping to be able to tempt the Catalans and the bad financial moment.
