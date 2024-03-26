In addition to his surprising talent, Franki Di is characterized by creativity and that is precisely what he projects in his new single The Mirror, a song known in the voice of Yuri, which the Tijuana singer performed in collaboration with Aranza. The former participant of La Voz México spoke to Debate about the details of this song, which comes from the album titled A jewel, with a jewel, from a jewel.

The simple

The singer shares that a year ago he began making an album of a song that he considers a gem, by an artist like Yuri, who is a gem and who decided to record in collaboration with Aranza, who for him is also a gem.

“The Mirror is a song by Yuri, but I wanted to record it in a mariachi, bolero and pop version. The song is visually spectacular and I decide to record it with Aranza, because at this moment the majority of artists are choosing, in such a disposable and musically sad time, already established artists, plus people listen to a song and are already asking you when the song is coming out. next and do not enjoy the one that is. In my case, Aranza and other artists with whom I have collaborated have been because they are my dream come true.”

Prepare collaborations

From this album, Franki Di has released two songs, as he considers that it is a complicated time in which you cannot release 10 songs like before, unless you are an established artist. In his case as an emerging artist, he has to fight with other types of situations. It is a fact that his next collaboration will be with Sheila and he is also in talks to work with Mariana Seoane and Karina Catalán. Currently Franki Di has a very important project in Tijuana, which includes five singers from Tijuana who have been representatives of different reality shows such as La Academia, La Voz. The musical project is called DJ 5.