E.There are people who are good at sewing, others are excellent at cooking, still others play an instrument, some achieve top performances in sports or are technical, perhaps also linguistically gifted. Arief Imanuwarta has all of these talents. But his greatest ability is not to make a fuss about it. He makes others feel comfortable in his presence. By cooking for them, for example with his famous Nasi Goreng, by taking an interest in them, chatting with them or simply leaving them the peace of mind to leaf through the newspaper or read a book. “I want to give people the space they need,” says the sixty-nine year old.

The space they need – that was the Rotlint-Café for the guests for almost four decades. That’s how long Imanuwarta is the landlord on Rotlintstrasse in Frankfurt’s Nordend. Even before that, the small café in the basement was a place with history. Under the Nazis, the opponents of the Hitler regime came together there, after the war it developed into a meeting place for the black GIs of the American army. When the owner stopped in 1979, an era ended. A new one was to begin three years later.

Imanuwarta, who came from Indonesia and grew up in Jakarta, studied electrical engineering in Kaiserslautern and also worked as a doorman in Frankfurt’s Sachsenhausen entertainment district. Among other things, what qualified him for the security job in the hip “Biba Club” was his experience in martial arts, or rather, in Shorinji Kempo, a Japanese art of self-defense in which he had become an Indonesian master ten years earlier.

From bouncer to café operator

Although one cannot imagine that the man who wears rimless glasses, brightly flowered tie-dye shirts and almost always has a friendly smile on his lips, has ever resolved a conflict with punches and kicks. He himself says that Shorinji Kempo is not just about athletic performance, but also about religion and philosophy. “Before I defeat someone else, I have to defeat myself.” This Buddhist principle of self-control and self-conquest has shaped him.

The bouncer in the Biba Club obviously not only had the gift of calming down dangerous situations with calm and humor, but was also able to organize efficiently. The operator of the discotheque made him head of the security staff, as he earned 150 marks per evening. That was a lot of money back then, especially since the club closed reliably at 1 a.m. thanks to curfew and the study did not suffer from the job. Imanuwarta doesn’t think much of debauchery to this day: he only drinks alcohol when there is a special occasion to toast.



The money he was able to put aside from the bouncer went to the reopening of the Rotlint Café in 1982. With him he met the zeitgeist in the green-alternative Nordend. Even before the opening at 9 a.m., the students were queuing up to get something that hadn’t existed in Frankfurt before: a real breakfast in the café. Three years later Imanuwarta rented the neighboring shop, broke a door in the wall in between and expanded the business.