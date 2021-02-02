On Deadline Day, Eintracht Frankfurt gave the Ali Akman signed on known. The Turkish youngster will join the SGE for the new season on a free transfer – but he will probably not collect any more match practice until his move.
His club, the Turkish second division side Bursaspor, announced after the change was announced that Akman had been suspended “for an indefinite period” with immediate effect. This decision was made unanimously by the association’s board of directors.
As a reason, Bursaspor gave his “unethical transfer [zur Eintracht] and behavior “without going into detail. The assumption is, however, that the Turks resent their own generation, who has played for Bursaspor since the age of 13, for Akman not extending his expiring contract and thus switching to the Bundesliga free of charge becomes.
Ultimately, Bursaspor punished themselves most with this suspension, as Akman is the top scorer of the current season with ten goals. If you still want to get promoted to the Süper Lig, such a clip would be helpful – but if you don’t want to, you already have …