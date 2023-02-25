KShortly after midnight the fire alarm went off in the Senckenberg Museum in Frankfurt on Friday night. The fire was discovered in an adjoining room on the ground floor, said a spokesman for the Frankfurt professional fire brigade. The “electrical distribution area” was affected. Among other things, wall coverings at the fire site were removed to extinguish the fire.

Although this was achieved within a few minutes, the smoke extraction from the building was problematic. The room where the fire was discovered had no windows, so mobile fans had to be used. A total of 20 firefighters from three rescue stations were on duty until about half past two in the morning. Nobody got hurt.

The museum announced on Saturday morning that it would remain closed at the weekend due to “technical problems”. The museum was initially unable to provide any further information. According to the fire department, no exhibits were damaged. The extent of the damage and the amount of damage still needs to be determined.

The Senckenberg Museum goes back to the Frankfurt natural scientist Johann Christian Senckenberg. The building on the Senckenberg site was occupied in 1907. It shows several thousand exhibits on an area of ​​around 6000 square meters, including fossilized dinosaur skeletons and 1000 bird preparations. The museum has around half a million visitors a year.