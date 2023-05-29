Two years ago, Frankfurt’s population was still declining. The latest forecast shows that the city is growing again. This not only requires a lot of new apartments. Because the city is getting older.

frankfurt is growing: according to the population projection just presented, the city will have at least 800,000 inhabitants in 2028; by the end of the period under consideration, which runs until 2045, there should be more than 843,000. This is news insofar as the city statisticians gave a startle two years ago with their regularly presented figures. Frankfurt had shrunk for the first time in 20 years. To be more precise: the number of inhabitants fell in 2021 after years of strong growth. In the end, the decline was smaller than expected in the first half of the year with a minus of 9,400 people. But even at the end of the year the balance remained negative.

This was not only due to the fact that the city used the local elections to clean up the population register as usual – many election notifications could not be delivered because the addressees no longer lived in Frankfurt. The reduced mobility due to the corona restrictions also had an effect. In the population projection now presented, however, the pandemic is just a notch in a clearly rising curve.