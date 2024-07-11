Daher hat Kämmerer Bastian Bergerhoff (Die Grünen) diesmal einen Doppelhaushalt 2024/2025 vorgelegt, sodass die Stadt zumindest in das neue Jahr 2025 mit einem Etat ohne Einschränkungen starten kann. Zugestimmt haben ihm jetzt die Koalition aus Grünen, SPD, FDP und Volt sowie die Fraktion „die Fraktion“. Alle anderen lehnten ihn ab.

Durch die Anträge des Viererbündnisses liegen die Aufwendungen nicht nur über dem Entwurf, sondern übersteigen 2024 erstmals sechs Milliarden Euro. Der ursprünglich vorgesehene Fehlbetrag von 20 Millionen Euro erhöht sich auf 110 Millionen. 2025 liegt das Minus nun bei 90 Millionen statt der anfangs kalkulierten 69 Millionen Euro.

Opposition spricht von „ungedeckten Schecks“

Zum Ausgleich der Defizite steht eine nach den Gewerbesteuer-Rekordeinnahmen gut gefüllte Rücklage bereit. Anders als in den vergangenen Jahren mussten die Stadtverordneten daher mit dem Etat kein Haushaltssicherungskonzept beschließen.

Für den CDU-Fraktionsvorsitzenden Nils Kößler wird die Stadtpolitik weder mit dem Haushalt noch den „Show-Vorlagen“ der Koalition wie der Schulbauinitiative und den höheren Zuschüssen für die Kinder- und Jugendarbeit besser. Das seien alles ungedeckte Schecks. Aus seiner Sicht ist der Haushalt unsolide angesichts des geplanten Anstiegs der Schulden auf 2,6 Milliarden Euro für dieses Jahr.

Die Koalition komme mit den Rekordeinnahmen nicht aus. Konsolidierungen in dreistelliger Millionenhöhe würden verschleiert, und auch durch Sammelposten ohne konkrete Projektangaben werde der Haushalt immer mehr eine „Blackbox“. Er sei zudem nicht mehr aktuell, weil die Kommunen durch Steuererleichterungen der Bundesregierung weniger einnähmen.

Haushaltsansätze neu berechnet

Das sah die Mehrheit natürlich völlig anders. Statt der früher üblichen Chefgespräche zwischen Kämmerer und Dezernenten habe man Eckwerte festgelegt, sagte der Grünen-Fraktionsvorsitzende Dimitrios Bakakis. Statt unrealistische Haushaltsansätze fortzuschreiben, seien sie auf null gesetzt und neu berechnet worden.

The master of Frankfurt’s numbers: Treasurer Bastian Bergerhoff (Greens). Lucas Bauml

This will ensure greater transparency and budgetary accuracy. In the budget proposals, he highlighted the dynamization of youth welfare services. In future, the independent providers will receive an annual tariff and inflation compensation of three percent.

The coalition stands behind the double budget, said SPD parliamentary group leader Ursula Busch, and it continues to function. Even if there are occasional problems, such as when the FDP needs to discuss the mobility concept at the last minute. But democracy needs different positions on the matter and fair debate about the best solution. The four-party alliance is also drawing up broad lines in city politics.

Praise for new funding of “Culture Mile”

Busch cited the new opera and theater building as an example, where the negotiating skills of Mayor Mike Josef and Cultural Affairs Director Ina Hartwig had drastically reduced the price of the land needed for the “Culture Mile.” She considered the opposition’s criticism of the length of time it took to draw up the budget, with its negative consequences, especially for grant recipients, to be justified. In a budget proposal, the coalition had made it clear that the 2026 budget could also be approved on January 1 of that year.

FDP parliamentary group leader Yanki Pürsün attested that the coalition was managing its finances sustainably because the current solution for the stages would not burden future budgets. They had the courage not to continue things unchanged, such as the founders’ prize. But not everything is a question of money, as the designation of the weapons-free zone in the station district and the video security systems show.

From the point of view of Volt parliamentary group leader Martin Huber, the city and the country have lived off their assets for too long, which is evident in dilapidated schools and the climate crisis. Giving the younger generation hope again will not be achieved by talking up a debt crisis.