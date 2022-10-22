Vscarcely more than a week ago, on the 12th of this month, the Reich President issued the foreign exchange emergency decree to curb non-business foreign exchange requirements. On October 12, the dollar stood at 2,465 marks, after a dollar level of 3,000 marks had been exceeded by a little on October 10 and a descent to 2,400 marks had been shown in the pre-market morning trading of October 12. On October 20, the dollar price reached the hitherto unattainable level of 4,000 marks.

It is very difficult to say how the dollar curve would have developed based on all previous experiences without the intervention of the foreign exchange emergency regulation, especially in a period which, like hardly any other before, was riddled with serious domestic and foreign policy concerns, with an incredibly progressing inflation, which finds its most visible expression in the increase in the Reich’s pending debt. In any case, the emergency ordinance triggered quite divergent effects.

One asset is that speculative banknote trading has been completely paralyzed, so to speak, and that it has in fact been possible to keep currency claims that do not serve legitimate business transactions between Germany and abroad away from the foreign exchange market to a greater extent; Another asset is that the repurchasing of industry for the export foreign exchange delivered to the Reichsbank, which was previously observed regularly and with a strong influence on the market, has completely stopped or has been very strongly pushed back.









On the other hand, these reliefs in the foreign exchange market are also faced with serious burdens. First of all, the appearance of the foreign currency emergency decree had the immediate consequence that it immobilized all privately owned foreign currencies, insofar as they were stored there for the purpose of preserving value and investing; the impossibility of legitimately making currency purchases for these purposes led to clinging at all costs. This blocked a source from which, after all, considerable currency material had been available for the foreign exchange market ever since.







Then, however, one also wanted to recognize notable and unfavorable foreign trade consequences of the emergency decree. It could be observed that with largely no turnover in the domestic German foreign exchange business, strong market realizations abroad, mainly from foreign ownership, began and initially gained increasing importance. Abroad apparently perceived the foreign exchange emergency regulation as a serious disruption of the market of the mark currency, a feeling that was underlined by the fact that professional German foreign exchange trading was increasingly influenced by the uncertainties resulting from the regulation on the foreign exchange business (arbitrage) in foreign usage , that is, was diverted to the exchange of foreign currencies with each other while largely renouncing the use of the mark currency. Out of this feeling of disturbance, a very significant sale of Reichsmarks developed abroad, supported by the very threatening supply situation in Germany, which was accepted only with difficulty and only when market prices fell sharply.

Pronounced bull trend

In any case, the coincidence of the unfavorable influences that have been in effect since the foreign exchange emergency decree was issued has greatly impaired the hoped-for success of the decree and, at best, has brought about no more than a slowdown in the market’s downward trend. It certainly contributed to the fact that the emergency foreign exchange decree was generally judged to be a patchwork that was not sufficiently well thought out in terms of finance and economics, as a desperate attempt to help in the time of need before this winter, which on its own – especially in view of the gaps left by the decree – means little seems promising.