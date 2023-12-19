Dconclusion in Frankfurt: This marks the end of the last joint appearance of the long-time “crime scene” investigative team Anna Janneke and Paul Brix. The Hessischer Rundfunk (HR) announced this in a press release. On Tuesday, Margarita Broich and Wolfram Koch took on the roles of the two chief detectives for the last time in “It's so green when Frankfurt's mountains are blooming” for HR. After that, after a good ten years and 19 cases, it's over.

Since 2014, Broich and Koch have stood together in front of the camera for “Tatort” and won the audience's favor as the unlikely team Janneke and Brix – she was born in Frankfurt and trained as a psychologist and photographer, he is a former marine and bohemian with a difficult past.

“A very nice trip”

“Wolfram and I had known each other from the theater for many years, and filming with him at Frankfurt's 'Tatort' was pure pleasure. It was clear that we would only say goodbye to the 'crime scene' together,” says Margarita Broich about the walkout. She wants to devote more time to theater and photography in the future and also wants more time for her grandchildren.

“A very nice, years-long journey is coming to an end,” says Wolfram Koch and is also full of praise for his now former colleague and HR. “Filming with them always felt like family had come together,” explained HR editor Jörg Himstedt and the station’s editorial team as they said goodbye.

Fans of the Frankfurt investigator duo can look forward to two unpublished episodes with Anna Janneke and Paul Brix: “Loss of Control”, directed by Elke Hauck, will be this year’s Christmas “crime scene”. The first shows it on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. The last “crime scene” with them, for which Michael Proehl and Dirk Morgenstern wrote the script, will probably not be broadcast until the second half of 2024.







According to HR, who will succeed the two Frankfurt commissioners will be decided at the beginning of next year. It is already certain that investigations will continue in Frankfurt and the surrounding area.