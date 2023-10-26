KCould it all be a misunderstanding and the Bauhaus master and avant-garde splitter of picturesque Thuringian village churches, Lyonel Feininger, was in reality a – thank God – hopeless romantic, the consistent continuation of Caspar David Friedrich, almost a hundred years after his death in 1840?

Such reflections are encouraged by an exhibition at the Frankfurt Schirn that is as captivating as it is chronologically covering all phases of life, the first Feininger retrospective in 25 years with a number of major works such as the mighty “Dom in Halle” from 1931, the “Barfüsserkirche II” from 1926, the sea pieces or five of the eleven surviving Gelmeroda pictures alone.

If you take Feininger’s statement seriously that he was not inspired by Cubism for the series of the village church of Gelmeroda near Weimar and the village’s nested houses, which seemed to have shattered into pieces (although his futuristic “Cyclists” from 1912 and the Cubist brushed against the grain “Allee” with its trees from 1915 that tilt violently to the left prove that he knew the new style), one has to look for other influences for the deep inwardness of the series and the world of things broken down into crystalline wall shards and fragments. He paints his bright green eyes (under neo-Gothic pointed arches!) in the opening picture of the show – one of only two self-portraits – – which is immediately noticeable in view of the fascinating row of five – in the church of Gelmeroda several times in the tower, which nevertheless looks inward rather than in outside world looks.









In the same way, in 1910, he had already given the pale blue house in the tremendous picture “Uprising” a face with two eye windows and a narrow mouth with airing flesh-colored bedding as a tongue, while the tallest of the revolutionaries had a lollipop in iridescent yellow-orange-purple tones with a top hat and a bright red flag in front of a pink sky.







One of the key works in the show, in the sense of the romantic, is the relatively late and rarely noticed, but highly remarkable “Glass Shard Painting” from 1927. Although it is “just” a stack of broken glass panes painted in the studio in the experimental style of his Bauhaus colleague Moholy-Nagy , which Feininger – starting with a red diamond and a blue shard – paints one after the other as a modern vanitas still life (“Happiness and glass, how easily it breaks”), one can almost not help but see the tower-like staggering of the parceled window parts as a sacred form and a special one to see abstract versions of his church paintings.

Due to the material glass used, which makes the walls of the Gothic cathedrals diaphanous, and the extremely subtle painterly treatment of the compartments, which still appear crystal clear even in oil paint, but at the same time overlap, the overall appearance of the picture is similar to Friedrich’s “Vision of the Christian Church” from 1808, on which the fantasy cathedral, also with a vague outline, rises completely transparently from clouds. It is also the nebulous, mysterious quality that Feininger borrows from Romanticism almost at the end of his time as a Bauhaus master.

The woodcut of a cathedral reveals Feininger as a neo-romantic

In the last few years before the closure of the Dessau academy, he had already withdrawn from teaching in order to be able to devote himself exclusively to his painting. Researchers have always been drawn to his towering, recognizably Gothic “cathedral” for the cover of the Bauhaus’s “Manifesto and Program,” which he cut out of wood in 1919 – how did the Middle Ages and modernity go together stylistically, apart from the commonplace, one Want to work hand in hand with all trades in the Bauhaus as well as in the construction huts of the cathedrals? In any case, Feininger disliked a union of technology and art.







And with the lonely ships on the Baltic Sea off Deep near Kolberg, where the artist spent every summer with his Jewish wife for decades until Julia Feininger was no longer wanted there in 1933, he again takes up a central motif of the “seascapes” of the in Friedrich, who was born in Greifswald by the sea – Feininger’s pictures are just as deserted as these.