E.A 27-year-old woman seriously injured a man in the Gallus district of Frankfurt with a stab in the neck. According to a police spokesman on Monday, the victim is a 31-year-old homeless man.

The incident on Saturday evening had led to a dispute at the bus station, the background of which was initially unclear. In the course of the argument, the woman stabbed the man in the neck with a knife, it said. Federal police officers arrested them at the scene.

The Frankfurt police’s homicide squad has taken over the investigation into attempted manslaughter. The 27-year-old is currently in custody.