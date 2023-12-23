AA four-four beat beats from two loudspeakers. A man with short black hair, several rings on his fingers and a gold chain slams his fist on a desk. “Is that the beat you want?” Erin Sullivan asks, turning her chair toward a small booth in the corner of the room. A head looks out of the cabin. “Yes, exactly,” says Obay Alhameadi. “But I’m not that big yet.” He points to a microphone that is in the soundproof booth and protrudes far above his head.

Erin Sullivan jumps up from his chair and laughs, adjusting the microphone to the right size. The thirty-seven-year-old works part-time at the Bergen-Enkheim youth center in Frankfurt's northeast. In the south of the city, on Mühlberg, he runs Basement26, a children's and youth center run by the Bethanien Diakonissen Foundation. Whether in the northeast or the south: making rap music with young people is part of his work.