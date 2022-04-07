Friday, April 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Frankfurt, with Borré, puts Barcelona in trouble with this great goal, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Frankfurt, with BorrÃ©, puts Barcelona in trouble with this great goal, video

Knauff’s right hand moment.

Photo:

Screenshot

Knauff’s right hand moment.

The German club beat the Catalans in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

In the big game of the quarterfinals of the Uefa Europa League, Eintracht Frankfurt is giving the surprise by beating Barcelona 1-0.

The person in charge of putting the German club ahead was midfielder Ansgar Knauff.

There are just over thirty minutes left in the game.Eintracht 1-0 Barcelona.

Knauff’s goal

After a corner kick from the right, the ball was in the heart of Barcelona’s large area and Ansgar Knauff sent it to save with a tremendous right hand.

(Also: Édouard Mendy: Watch Chelsea vs. Real Madrid Goalkeeper’s Unusual Mistake.)

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Frankfurt #Borré #puts #Barcelona #trouble #great #goal #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Israel: Shots fired in central Tel Aviv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.