Frankfurt, with Borré, puts Barcelona in trouble with this great goal, video

Screenshot
The German club beat the Catalans in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.
April 07, 2022, 03:19 PM
In the big game of the quarterfinals of the Uefa Europa League, Eintracht Frankfurt is giving the surprise by beating Barcelona 1-0.
The person in charge of putting the German club ahead was midfielder Ansgar Knauff.
There are just over thirty minutes left in the game.Eintracht 1-0 Barcelona.
Knauff’s goal
After a corner kick from the right, the ball was in the heart of Barcelona’s large area and Ansgar Knauff sent it to save with a tremendous right hand.
