With Ante Rebic AC Milan agreed on a contract for a permanent transfer a few days ago, now loud image Eintracht Frankfurt done the same with Andre Silva. The only thing missing is an agreement with Milan to tie the Portuguese firmly to the Bundesliga club.
Silva’s loan contract currently runs until summer 2021. In 36 games played, the 24-year-old striker was able to impressively underline his value with 21 goals. Milan paid almost 40 million euros for him three years ago, but in Italy the 34-time national player was never able to build on the performances that helped him break through at FC Porto.
Since Ante Rebic got off to an equally impressive start in Milan, Eintracht is unlikely to generate negative business through the fixed exchange. Maybe the clubs will rate the two players at exactly the same price.
The loan-swap deal, which did not look very promising for either party in the early months, finally paid off.
