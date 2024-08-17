Ms. Ames, in Frankfurt many people work on the upper floors of high-rise buildings and look down on the city and the region as a kind of toy landscape. Does this affect the way you deal with the world?

Yes, it is always the environment that influences our behavior, and of course that is also the case when we are on the upper floors and in high-rise buildings. And of course it also depends on who works up there. These are often office spaces that are quite expensive to rent. Those who work there feel that they are something special. And that is not surprising when you look at our social norms. It is deeply rooted in us that this is connected to success and power.