The police cordoned off a wide area of ​​the surrounding streets. A helicopter is currently circling the fire site “to document it from the air,” the spokesman said. A rescue helicopter was also deployed. In addition, several ambulances were on site to take the injured to nearby hospitals.

The fire brigade is on site in large numbers to extinguish the flames that have burst out of the roof. Residents of the lower floors had to evacuate the building.

The police cannot enter the building at the moment, the spokesman added. It is currently unclear how long it will take until the fire is extinguished.

#FrankfurtWestend #injured #explosion #residential #building