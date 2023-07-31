Leaky ceilings, legionella in the shower water, suspected mold: for years, a school in Frankfurt’s Westend has been fighting to have the defects eliminated. Now the parents have had enough.

Manuela Remke can hardly believe her eyes. This morning, in the schoolyard of the Engelbert Humperdinck School in Frankfurt’s Westend, two craftsmen are actually cutting perforated rectangles out of the broken red tartan covering to replace the floor in these places. “We can’t believe that something is happening,” she says. Remke is happy that someone has finally responded to her requests. Glad that someone saw that the holey surface is dangerous for children. And the headmistress realizes for herself how much this reaction reveals. “That we’re going to dance for joy here because the tartan surface is being patched up in the time frame . . .”, she says and interrupts herself. “We have reached a situation that is completely absurd.”

On this day, shortly before the summer holidays, Remke and several parents from the “Healthy and Safe School Building” initiative want to show how long the deficiencies in the primary school have been ignored. Remke has been the headmistress here since 2014. Even then the tartan covering was broken. And the roofs of the school building and the gym were already leaking – as Remke knows from a former school building manager, probably since the 1990s. When it rains, the teachers have to mop the floor in some rooms before class begins and put out buckets. In the corridors, in some classrooms on the upper floor, the water leaves stains on the ceilings everywhere, the plaster is crumbling in some places, and many walls have cracks.