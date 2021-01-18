The 1: 3 defeat against Frankfurt was ultimately deserved from Schalke’s point of view and not really surprising. But Eintracht was not an opponent that the miners can compete with at the moment – and yet, every now and then, points are needed in such games, otherwise relegation remains a distant wish.
All in all, it was a tough and safe performance that Schalke 04 put on the pitch on Sunday evening in a duel with Eintracht Frankfurt. The squires ran a little more than the hosts, they also attracted more sprints – but in all other matters, with shots on goal and general goal danger, the duels such as passes and above all with the game shares, the SGE was ultimately the clearly superior team. The 1: 3 defeat from S04’s point of view was deserved, as the interim equalizer was scored with the only shot on goal (by Matthew Hoppe).
After the game, there was a fitting conclusion, which is as short as it is correct: Frankfurt, especially in its current form, is not an opponent that Schalke can compare or measure with. The home win of the Hessen was not only deserved, but also not surprising. The fact that a team, which after 30 (!) Winless games and the associated manner of the respective appearances, finally gets a threesome again, does not go straight to the next convincing victory, was more a wish than a reality.
The focus of Royal Blue must primarily be on the encounters with direct competitors. On Wednesday, for example, 1. FC Köln is waiting, which currently also appears frail and weakened. So it can be assumed that Schalke will have a realistic chance of winning this game and keeping the three points in the Veltins Arena. It is now a must to win the games against teams from the lower third – a draw is not enough if you want to keep the class.
A problem that is currently a bit in the background, but is and will be at least as important as successes against the competitors from the table cellar: One or the other point or even victory against a team that you don’t necessarily expect. Due to the catastrophic season so far, the club has put itself in a situation in which it will most likely not be enough to just win the so-called “six-point games” – especially since these are not won with the left wing.
Statistically speaking, Schalke would have to get around 23 points in order to have a realistic chance of staying up with a total of 30 points. That means, for example, seven wins and two draws, with 18 games still open. You quickly notice: You also need (partial) success in games in which you would not have expected it beforehand.
Mainz 05, for example, still tied on points with S04, won a draw against BVB and a win against SC Freiburg in November. The Cologne team even won against Dortmund at the end of November, then took a point against VfL Wolfsburg and also against RB Leipzig. Arminia Bielefeld wins against Hertha BSC, forces Eintracht and TSG Hoffenheim to draw and wins against their direct rivals Mainz and Schalke.
It becomes clear at a glance that this is a problem for royal blue that should by no means be underestimated. On Wednesday against Cologne you absolutely have to win to keep up and pull the NRW neighbors down to you. Such progress is fundamentally important, but primarily difficult enough. In the next few weeks it will be more difficult that other clubs that are fighting to stay in the league score points here and there and thus work out small but very fine leads at the end of the season. A danger that is currently underestimated, but will become very clear at the start of the second half of the season at the latest.
