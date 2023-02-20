Continue the UEFA champions league and this day of the round of 16 brings us very interesting matches. As usual, the Champions League is the competition at the club level, which excites and enchants football fans the most because it never disappoints. In this case, the eintracht frankfurtprepare everything to receive the napoli, from Italy. Both teams come with an intact hunger to get the results in Europe.
eintracht frankfurt
The Bavarian team does not come in such a positive dynamic. They have lost a bit of that regularity that elite teams crave so much. However, they have some interesting assets that could make it difficult for any rival. They already have a European history and that is that the current Europa League champion has the champion’s sword on his back and it will be interesting to see how they use it.
napoli
Italians are having a very good time right now. In their last 5 matches they have managed to emerge victorious, in all of them. By the hand of a demoniac Victor Osimhenthe Neapolitans are now positioned as the favorites to win the European category match against the German Frankfurt.
City: Frankfurt
Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park
Day and time: Tuesday February 21. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 1:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: Artur Manuel Ribeiro Soares Dias
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: Movistar+
Live streaming: Movistar Champions League 2
TV channels: Fox Sports
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: to be confirmed
Live streaming: HBO Max
TV channels: VIX
Live streaming: Paramount+
TV channels: ESPN2
Live streaming: Star+
On the part of Eintracth Frankfurt, the injured are Sebastian Rode, Junior Ebimbe and Marcel Wenig
The only injured person for the Italian team is Giacomo Raspadori.
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 – 2 Napoli
