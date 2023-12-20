In 2024, Frankfurter Volksbank will probably be the largest Volksbank in Germany. CEO Eva Wunsch-Weber is focusing on size – and a new type of branch where advisors can sometimes answer questions about cell phones.

On a growth path: Eva Wunsch-Weber wants to increase the performance of her bank through mergers and believes that there will be further mergers. Image: Anton Vester

​If the merger of Frankfurter Volksbank with Raiffeisen-Volksbank Aschaffenburg succeeds, and this is expected, Eva Wunsch-Weber will be at the helm of Germany's largest Volksbank in 2024. The bank, which has undergone a total of 22 mergers since 1990, will then have almost 800,000 customers and 210 locations and a balance sheet total of almost 20 billion euros – and, as things stand today, will therefore overtake Berliner Volksbank.

Daniel Schleidt Coordinator of the business editorial team in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Wunsch-Weber, who studied business administration and was born in Freiburg in 1964, completed training at Deutsche Bank and was later a trainee at Commerzbank. But she has dedicated most of her professional career to Frankfurter Volksbank: she has worked there since 1993 and has been at the helm since 2012. During this time, Wunsch-Weber carried out numerous mergers and introduced the so-called financial points. These branch locations are operated jointly with Taunussparkasse. Such collaboration across association boundaries was previously unusual.