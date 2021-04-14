ofTobias Utz shut down

A Frankfurt virologist emphasizes that Germany cannot afford a “fourth wave”. He also comments on model projects and corona easing.

Frankfurt – Germany is in the middle of the third corona-Wave. The Robert Koch Institute reports increasing incidence values ​​every day. This is also evident in the data for Hesse, where the nationwide incidence on Wednesday (04/14/2021) reached 162.

A new version of the Infection Protection Act should now ensure uniform nationwide corona rules, especially in cities and counties that reach and exceed the incidence value of over 100. There is a risk of curfews: That would be many regions in Hessen. Uniform federal regulations in the pandemic instead of a "patchwork quilt" of measures are "overdue", emphasized Chancellor Angela Merkel recently. Martin Stürmer, virologist from Frankfurt, sees it similarly as he explains to "Hessischer Rundfunk".

Corona: Frankfurt virologist comments on the “emergency brake” in Germany

Laboratory manager Stürmer emphasizes that the demand for the standardization of rules has been made by experts for a long time. He sees two decisive advantages in this: “The regional will continue to be taken into account. If the incidence in Bavaria is over 100 on three days, that does not mean that all districts in Hesse have to do it. But you don’t have to think about how a different federal state interprets the corona rules every time. We have exactly the same virus in the south as in the north and we also need the same measures to keep it in check. “

Prominent colleagues of the striker, like Christian Drosten from the Charité Berlin, have been emphasizing for weeks that a lockdown is necessary to decisively contain the corona virus. In the midst of efforts to counter the crisis, there are repeated loosening locally. So-called model projects are being tried, for example in Tübingen (Baden-Württemberg), where measures were initially relaxed. The incidence value then rose again, despite the test strategy. In the meantime, the easing had to be reversed.

But there are also model projects of this kind in Hesse, for example in Baunatal (district of Kassel) or Alsfeld (Vogelsbergkreis). The restaurants and shops opened there. Despite the increasing number of new local infections, the virologist Stürmer emphasizes that he sees the model projects in two ways: There is indeed a risk of new hotspots: "In order to really understand the areas of public life in which dangers lurk, you have to make such models – on a small and manageable scale if the incidence is consistently below 100."

The Frankfurt virologist points out that after the third wave you need to know where to loosen up first. “Otherwise we have the same problem: We come out of the third wave and again don’t know how to specifically open up.”

“We cannot afford a fourth wave.”

Corona in Germany: Intensive care physicians fear triage in hospitals

Germany could not afford a “fourth wave” of the pandemic. Like many other experts, Stürmer also refers to the dramatic situation in the intensive care units of the hospitals. Most recently, it was warned, among other things, that if the pandemic situation persists in Germany, triage should be considered. Michael Hallek, Director of Internal Medicine at Cologne University Hospital, feared the “WDR”: “If the numbers continue to rise, it will be another week. Because we already have situations where we can no longer find intensive care beds for certain patients at the weekend and then try to accommodate them somewhere in the urban area in telephone calls for several hours. “

The infection process in Germany is very different from last summer, emphasize experts. Many experts even speak of a "new pandemic", since the corona mutant B.1.1.7 in particular accounts for a large proportion of new infections. Two research teams recently examined the "British variant" – and discovered something amazing. (do) fr.de, fnp.de, hna.de and giessener-allgemeine.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.

