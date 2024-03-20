vor the restaurant “Zu den Hellenen” in the center of Nieder-Eschbach, there are red grave candles and tea lights on the asphalt the day after the fatal shooting. Someone has placed pink roses and red tulips next to it. One candle says “Horst” and an angel is painted on the other.

Meanwhile, the shutters of the restaurant are closed and criminal police are investigating the crime scene inside. “What happened is terrible,” says Ernst Peter Müller, the CDU politician is the mayor of Nieder-Eschbach, which is one of the more rural districts of Frankfurt. “I don’t know the location personally, but I didn’t have the impression that it would be a hotspot for events like this,” he says. Just like the district is not a hotspot for acts of violence.

The suspected perpetrator Hans-Jürgen B., who is said to have shot a 59-year-old man in the restaurant late on Monday evening, was on the run for a day. The police were looking for him with an arrest warrant and a public manhunt.

Mugshot with cat

The published photo of the friendly, smiling man holding a cat on his lap has attracted some attention. The officers had warned not to approach the suspect because he could be armed. Officers searched his home on Tuesday and seized evidence, including firearms.

On Wednesday, the forty-year-old turned himself in at a police station in Friedberg. According to the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office, he was brought before the judge on the same day and a murder investigation was being conducted against him.

The police examined the alleged perpetrator's apartment on Tuesday morning and also seized firearms as evidence. The authorities are holding back on providing further information.

According to media reports, the alleged perpetrator and the victim knew each other. According to the “Frankfurter Neue Presse”, both men were regular guests at the bar on Deuil-La-Barre-Strasse and they also drank there together. The victim is said to have been a regular customer.

On the night of the crime there is said to have been an argument in front of the bar, after which first the victim and then the suspect went back into the bar. Shortly afterwards, the younger man is said to have shot his victim's upper body several times. The injuries were so severe that the man died in the restaurant despite attempts to resuscitate him.







Mayor Müller didn't know any of the men personally, but he still knows that the dead man was involved in a handball club and trained groups of girls. “He was a long-time resident who had already gone to elementary school here,” says Müller. The act shocks him. “I think alcohol may have played a role.”

Müller worked as a probation officer for 40 years. He is worried about how the children in the district will deal with the news of the crime. “The kindergarten and primary school are just a stone’s throw away.”